Hwy 55 in Nolensville Rebrands as Better Days Diner

Hwy 55, a 50s-style diner in Nolensville, has rebranded and now has a new name. The restaurant located at 7240 Nolensville Road will be called Better Days Diner.

Announcing the change on social media, they stated, “This location has permanently closed and will be transitioning to Better Days Diner.”

The diner will continue with the same owners, same staff and burgers and an expected open date is January 9th. On the menu, you will find burgers, an assortment of sandwiches from cheesesteaks and chicken salad to a fried bologna sandwich.

A breakfast menu will roll out soon. The restaurant is still in a soft opening phase. Hours of operation shared on the website are Monday-Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm.

