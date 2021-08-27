Hwy 55 in Nolensville Temporarily Closes Due to COVID

Hwy 55 Burger Shakes & Fries, located at 7020 Nolensville Road in Nolensville, announced it will be closed until September 1 due to COVID-19.
In a social media post, they state, “We desperately want to be open so that we can serve our community, but at this time we have additional team members needing to quarantine due to COVID exposure. We care about the safety of our guests and team and want to do everything we can to reopen safely.”
The two other locations of Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries will remain open at this time.
- 2041 Wall Street, Spring Hill
- 1020 North Main Street, Shelbyville
For the latest updates, visit Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries on Facebook.
