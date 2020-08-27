Hurricane Proves Stronger Opponent in CPA at Independence Matchup

Both teams were looking forward to a week 2 matchup against each other. CPA coming off their win against Riverdale and Independence looking to get back on track after dropping one against Summit.

However, the harsh reality is that weather hits harder than any linebacker out there. Before the game even got under way there was a lightening delay. After almost another hour of delays the game had to be called off. We will try and keep you updated on when/if the game will be rescheduled.

Check out our live scoreboard for other games across the county: