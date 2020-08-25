Hurricane Laura to Bring Rain, Possibility for Tornado to Middle TN

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall this week in Texas/Louisiana and may bring severe weather to the middle Tennessee area.
NWS reports that middle Tennessee may see 2 to 4 inches of rain Friday and Friday night and there is a small window for an isolated tornado Friday evening.
“Nothing to get worked up over at this point as the forecast track is bound to change a little between now and then, but something to keep an eye on through the week,” NWS posted on Facebook.
An update on Hurricane Laura from the National Hurricane Center:
- Hurricane Laura is forecast to reach the northwestern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity Wednesday night. Storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards will extend well away from Laura’s center, along the Gulf Coast
- There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge accompanied by large and dangerous waves from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippii River, including areas inside the Port Arthur Hurricane Flood Protection system. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect.
- Hurricane conditions are expected by Wednesday evening in the area from San Luis Pass, Texas to west of Morgan City, Louisiana and a Hurricane Warning is in effect.
- The threat of widespread flash and urban flooding along with small streams overflowing their banks will be increasing Wednesday night into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana and Arkansas. This will also lead to minor to isolated moderate river flooding. The heavy rainfall threat will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys Friday and Saturday.