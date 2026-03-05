Hunters Bend Receives Literacy Donation from Atmos Energy

To kick off Read Across America Week, Atmos Energy surprised Hunters Bend Elementary with a generous investment in childhood literacy.

The company donated $20,000 to the Hunters Bend Elementary School library, which will help expand the book collection, update resources and enhance literacy initiatives for students. In addition, $2,009 was awarded directly to HBES fifth-grade teacher Cory Batten’s classroom to support innovative learning experiences.

“What an unexpected surprise,” said HBES Librarian Sarah Robinson. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to buy more books and STEM items for our HBES students. This will help foster their love of reading and creativity. Thank you so much for your generosity, Atmos Energy.”

“Atmos Energy went above and beyond with this donation,” said Batten. “Today, they showed up with a check and a huge desire to help kids in our library and in my classroom. I can’t say enough about how amazing it is to see a company keep its word and to actually make a real difference in the lives of kids.”

Source: WCS

