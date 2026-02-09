Hunter’s Bend hosted the inaugural Elementary Art Throwdown on Wednesday, January 21.

Elementary schools across the district sent three students each to participate in the event. Students competed in three artistic areas: portraits, sculpture and abstract thinking. Every team works together to create an art piece inspired by its assigned category. To wrap up the day, the art teachers join in the fun with a friendly competition of their own. More Photos!

“This incredible event made a meaningful impact across the district,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “It showcased the strength and importance of arts education in WCS and demonstrated loudly and beautifully how the arts enrich our schools, empower students and strengthen our culture of creativity.”

The top four teams in each category are listed below:

Portraits:

Grassland Elementary Clovercroft Elementary Kenrose Elementary Heritage Elementary

Sculpture:

Grassland Elementary Allendale Elementary Crockett Elementary Hillsboro School

Abstract Thinkers: