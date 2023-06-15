Hunters Bend Elementary Principal Named

Kenrose Elementary Assistant Principal Krista Kraemer has been named the new Principal of Hunters Bend Elementary School.

Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement on June 15. Kraemer will replace Yolanda Blackburn who has accepted a position with the district’s central office.

“Krista is a dedicated and proven educator who brings a vast amount of instructional knowledge to Hunters Bend,” said Golden. “She has a passion for helping students reach their highest potential, and she knows what it takes to build a robust and supportive school community.”

Kraemer began her career in education in 2010 as a first-grade teacher for Metro Nashville Public Schools. In 2014, Kraemer joined the staff at Kenrose Elementary where she taught multiple grade levels before being named an assistant principal and math coach. Kraemer also served as an assistant principal at Scales and Winstead elementary schools before returning to Kenrose in 2019.

“Kenrose has been my family for so long, and I will truly miss all of the wonderful people I have met and worked with the last several years,” said Kraemer. “I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the Hunters Bend school community. Hunters Bend is such a special place, and I look forward to getting to know and working alongside the staff, students and families.”

Kraemer received her bachelor’s in elementary education and master’s in English language learners from Lipscomb University. She will begin her new role on July 1.

