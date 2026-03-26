Hunter Hayes Brings Tour to Nashville

5X GRAMMY® nominated and PLATINUM-selling, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, Hunter Hayes performed at The Grand Ole Opry for the first time since 2018 in celebration of his new album Evergreen. Take a listen here.

This week, Hayes kicked off the Evergreen Tour, a 22-city run across the U.S., including stops at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City, The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ, House of Blues in Chicago, and Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on April 23rd.

Supporting Hayes on tour will be Franklin Jonas (fresh off opening for the Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary tour) and BLÜ EYES. For more information, tickets, and VIP, please click HERE.

Evergreen completes a trilogy that began with Wild Blue and Red Sky, tracing a journey from optimism through conflict to resolution. Throughout the 10 tracks, Hayes weaves together threads of pop, country, folk, R&B, and indie rock, with lyrics that center on themes of renewal, self-discovery, compassion, and presence, not only as the foundation for a healthy relationship with himself, but also with the world, and others.

Hayes describes the album as “a letter from your future self,” serving as an emotional reset and a statement of manifestation. Guided by his motto, “Be good to yourself and the world around you,” Evergreen showcases Hayes at his most fully expressive artistic chapter yet.

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