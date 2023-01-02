Humorist and Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns to Nashville for One-Night Show This Spring

Spend An Evening with David Sedaris as the best-selling author returns to Nashville for a one-night show at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater on April 8.

Tickets are on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in Downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. Sedaris is taking that humor and insight to the stage by sharing published stories and a selection of all-new readings and recollections. The show also includes a Q&A session and book signing.

Sedaris has charmed audiences with his sometimes neurotic and seemingly mundane, yet profound, storytelling for more than 25 years. He’s known for his personal essays, short stories, and the bestsellers “Calypso,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim.” In addition, he’s a regular NPR contributor and a three-time Grammy Award® nominee.

Sedaris’ material isn’t always what you would expect. His anecdotes are riddled with strange addictions, unbelievable job experiences and his eccentric family, but it’s his droll and conversational style that makes him one of the greatest humorists writing today.

For more information, visit davidsedarisbooks.com



