Huckleberry Brewing: Cool Springs Best Hang Out Spot!

At Huckleberry Brewing, they have a menu where everyone can find something they’ll love. There’s a plethora of appetizers, salads, sides, and main dishes to choose from. Whether you like to keep it simple with chicken tenders or spice it up with a Smashville hot burger, they’ve got you covered!

Maybe you’re planning to stop by for drinks and an appetizer or two. I suggest trying Laura’s Loaded Fries topped with beer cheese fondue, bacon, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and ranch drizzle. Not your thing? They’ve also got mozzarella sticks served with house marinara or red pepper hummus made in-house and served with pita, celery, and carrots.

With football season in full swing, maybe you’re coming in to watch the game and munch on some wings. If you are in the mood for marinated wings they offer BeerBQue, buffalo, sweet chili, and parmesan garlic. If you’re more of a dry rub fan, they have lemon pepper (do)n’t fear the reaper, and cajun. Their wings are served with a side of house ranch, IPA ranch, reaper ranch, or blue cheese.

If you prefer to stick to the healthier side, they’re got you covered there also! Huck’s House has a romaine blend, Colby jack cheese, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bacon, and croutons. More of a seafood fan? Try the Salmon Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and an 8 oz salmon filet. For the dressing, we offer house ranch, IPA ranch, blue cheese, Italian, honey mustard, and caesar.

In the mood for a sandwich? They have out-of-this-world burgers! First up is the classic Brewery Burger. It’s two 4 oz ground beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pickles, and Gotcha sauce. My personal favorite is the 2 Gouda Bee Tru burger – this burger will send your taste buds into outer space! With two 4oz ground beef patties, smoked gouda cheese, red onion, and strawberry compote – your taste tubs will be dreaming of this burger! Mine are at least! They also have our Brew Dog with a ¼ lb all beef Nathan’s hot dog, pimento beer cheese, and bacon. If you’re not in the mood for beef, give the buffalo chicken wrap a go. It’s crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, tomato, Colby jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch.

They also have a selection of entrees including BYO pizza, grilled chicken alfredo, marinara and meatballs, and Monterey chicken (an 8 oz grilled chicken breast covered with pepper jack cheese, mushrooms, onions, bacon, and a honey mustard glaze).

For a more in-depth look at the menu, take a look at their website or come join us to eat!

Huckleberry Brewing Company

600 A Frazier Dr #135, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 721-7924