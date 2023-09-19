Huckleberry Brewing Co Has Closed

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Huckleberry Brewing, located at 600 Frazier Drive in Franklin, has now closed.

The restaurant/brewery opened in 2022 in the former Cool Springs Brewery spot. The business has no information regarding the closure on social media or the door of the business; however, Google shows the business is now permanently closed.

We went by the brewery and spoke with a distributor who was there to pick up leftover inventory. He shared with us that Huckleberry Brewing has closed.

All inquiries to the business have not been returned.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous article2023 Events at Lucky Ladd Farms
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here