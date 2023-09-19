Huckleberry Brewing Co Has Closed

Huckleberry Brewing, located at 600 Frazier Drive in Franklin, has now closed.
The restaurant/brewery opened in 2022 in the former Cool Springs Brewery spot. The business has no information regarding the closure on social media or the door of the business; however, Google shows the business is now permanently closed.
We went by the brewery and spoke with a distributor who was there to pick up leftover inventory. He shared with us that Huckleberry Brewing has closed.
All inquiries to the business have not been returned.