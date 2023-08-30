How You Can Recycle Your Old, Worn Out Mattresses in Williamson Co.

Starting September 1st, you can help make a positive impact in your community!

Williamson County residents will be able to recycle mattresses and box springs in partnership with Spring Back Mattress Recycling.

You can visit the Nolensville Convenience Center, at 1525 Owen Road, Brentwood. Click here for more information.

About Spring Back Recycling

Spring Back Recycling aims to prevent used mattresses from entering landfills and from recirculating in the secondary market, where they pose ongoing health risks.

Spring Back Recycling employs disenfranchised men through a waste diversion business model that is both sustainable and profitable. In April 2012, the company was formed as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Spring Back Recycling was a Belmont University Enactus team project that investigated mattress recycling as a means of achieving a triple bottom line by serving people, renewing the planet, and earning a profit in the long run.

After a year of research, financial modeling, and experimentation, the Enactus team partnered with Belmont Church and their Isaiah 58 ministry to enact its model. The Nashville pilot was a huge success because it provided holistic service to its employees and completely recycled thousands of mattresses. Spring Back Recycling is now expanding to other communities across the United States to multiply its impact as the first and only social enterprise that completely recycles mattresses.

Don’t live in Williamson County but still want to participate? Visit here.