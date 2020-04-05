Williamson Medical Center (WMC) would like to thank the community for its support during these very difficult times. From the signs of gratitude placed on the WMC campus to the prayer groups in the parking lots to the numerous statements of support on social media to those making courtesy masks and the many food donations, the community is rallying around WMC and its staff as never before.

Members of the community have continued to ask how they can assist WMC and the frontline caregivers. The hospital has developed a page on its website, https://bit.ly/WMC-covid19support, which provides information on donations, sending messages to staff, making courtesy masks, scheduling food delivery and other opportunities. In addition, there are ideas on fun at-home projects for kids.

The staff, nurses, and doctors at WMC remain committed to not only caring for those with COVID-19, but to continue to provide critical care for all of its patients. The WMC team is on the front line of COVID-19 and their physical and mental wellbeing is of utmost importance as they show up every day to serve their patients.

At this point, WMC continues to have an appropriate supply of PPE and ventilators. WMC also currently has adequate isolation space for its current patients and capacity for a potential influx. As COVID-19 quickly evolves, WMC will continue to respond and transition as needed on a daily basis with the safety and health of its staff and patients being its top priority.

To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.