



Will children return to school this fall? If so, what does that look like? With the start of school just a little over a month away, many parents are asking these questions.

Williamson County Schools (WCS) is preparing for students to return to school campuses on August 7, 2020. Although the goal is for students to be on campus for the 2020-2021 school year, plans are also being made for remote learning. The School Board is expected to hold a special called meeting in mid-July to hear the final plans.

In a June 11 school board work session, a proposal was drafted outlining instructional planning and operations for the upcoming school year.

As stated in the plan, the district goal is “to provide students the maximum possible direct teacher instruction within the State and local health department COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

WCS states on their site that this proposal may be altered as the vetting and feedback process continues. WCS parents were recently asked to complete a survey gauging how comfortable they are with children returning to schools. WCS employees were also surveyed.

Below, you will find information on the reopening proposal (click here for more information from WCS.)

Instructional Norms for All Scenarios

• Teachers have daily instructional interaction with their students.

• All staff members participating in providing daily instruction

• All students will have access to a Chromebook.

• High, Middle & Elementary

• All grade levels will have an online learning management system (LMS) to serve as

a platform for learning and communication.

• Middle & High – Schoology LMS plus Google Classroom

• Elementary – Google Classroom

• All grade levels will use a variety of digital learning tools to support grade level learning

in a digital environment.

• Examples: Zoom, Screencastify, and all other WCS content-specific resources available

through ClassLink.

Normal School Operations:

0 COVID-19 Cases in Community

• Continued encouragement of students and staff to stay home if sick

• Continued monitoring of reportable illnesses by coordinated school

health/nursing staff

• Emphasis on good hygiene, including hand washing before and after

classes/activities, utilizing soap/water along with hand sanitizer

• Continued building cleanings

Low Community Spread (<0.5%)

• Staff, students, and visitors will be screened prior to building entry in accordance with CDC

recommendations (CDC).

• Coordinated school health/nursing staff/WC Health Dept. will monitor reportable illnesses (CDC).

• Emphasize hand washing before/after classes/activities using soap/water and hand sanitizer (CDC).

• Educational (workspaces and cafeteria) and transportation spaces will be distanced as much as

feasible. The recommended 6 feet social distance shall be used in areas of mass gathering (CDC).

• Masks are recommended for all students and staff, especially when in close contact or shared space

for >15 minutes (CDC).

• Apply CDC’s guidance for quarantine (Recommend stay at home until 14 days after last exposure for

someone who has had close contact with person with COVID-19.).

• Upon positive case in building, school building will be closed and cleaned. Remote learning plan will be implemented

Medium Community Spread (0.5% – 1.0%)

• Remote learning plan will be implemented with selected students in school as needed.

• Staff, students, and visitors will be screened prior to building entry in accordance with

CDC recommendations (CDC).

• Coordinated school health/nursing staff/WC Health Dept. will monitor

reportable illnesses (CDC).

• Emphasize hand washing before/after classes/activities using soap/water and

hand sanitizer (CDC).

• Transportation spaces to be distanced as much as feasible, in needed.

• Educational and mass gathering spaces should be distanced at 6 feet, if needed (CDC).

• Masks are required for all students and staff, if feasible (CDC).

High Community Spread (>0.1%)

• Remote learning plan will be implemented with no students in the building except as

arranged by teachers/administrators for individual students.

• Staff, students, and visitors will be screened prior to building entry in accordance with CDC

recommendations (CDC).

• Coordinated school health/nursing staff/WC Health Dept. will monitor reportable illnesses

(CDC).

• Emphasize hand washing before/after classes/activities using soap/water and hand

sanitizer (CDC).

• Transportation spaces must be distanced as much as feasible.

• No mass gatherings allowed (CDC).

• Masks are required for all students and staff, if feasible (CDC).

Next Steps and Schedule

July 20 Final School Board Review

August 7 First Day of School



