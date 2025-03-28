How to watch the NWSL on Prime Video

The National Women’s Soccer League is back on Prime Video for a second season of exclusive games with a star-studded lineup of matchups from across the league.

Prime Video is streaming 27 games this season, including one quarterfinal playoff game on November 7.

The regular-season games will stream on Friday nights, with coverage beginning at either 8 p.m. ET or 10 p.m. ET.

Some of the top players that fans can see throughout the season on Prime Video include international superstar Marta, NWSL Championship MVP Barbra Banda, reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, and U.S. Women’s National Team stars Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, and Rose Lavelle.

Here’s the full NWSL schedule on Prime Video and how to stream the games live.

NWSL games on Prime Video

March 7: Washington Spirit 1 (4), Orlando Pride 1 (2)

March 14: Orlando Pride 6, Chicago Stars FC 0

March 21: Portland Thorns 1, Angel City FC 1

March 28: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC – 8 p.m. ET

April 11: Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns – 10 p.m. ET

April 18: Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns – 10 p.m. ET

April 25: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC – 8 p.m. ET

May 2: Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC – 8 p.m. ET

May 9: Racing Louisville FC vs. Gotham FC – 8 p.m. ET

May 16: Orlando Pride vs. KC Current – 8 p.m. ET

May 23: Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit – 10 p.m. ET

June 6: San Diego Wave vs. Seattle Reign – 10 p.m. ET

June 13: Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride – 10 p.m. ET

June 20: KC Current vs. Angel City FC – 8 p.m. ET

August 1: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC – 8 p.m. ET

August 8: Utah Royals vs. KC Current – 10 p.m. ET

August 15: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC – 8 p.m. ET

August 22: Chicago Stars FC vs. NC Courage – 8 p.m. ET

August 29: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC – 8 p.m. ET

September 5: Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns – 8 p.m. ET

September 12: San Diego Wave vs. Gotham FC – 10 p.m. ET

September 19: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC – 8 p.m. ET

September 26: KC Current vs. Chicago Stars FC – 8 p.m. ET

October 3: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride – 8 p.m. ET

October 10: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns – 8 p.m. ET

October 17: Bay FC vs. NC Courage – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 7: TBD (NWSL Playoff Quarterfinal Game)

