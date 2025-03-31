How to watch the 2025 WNBA Season on Prime Video

The WNBA will be back on Prime Video this season starting on May 22 with 21 exclusive games. Prime Video’s coverage incldes the championship game of the Commissioner’s Cup on July 1.

Basketball fans will get to watch a stacked schedule that includes Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, the defending WNBA champions New York Liberty, and the WNBA’s newest team: the Golden State Valkyries.

Prime Video will stream 21 WNBA games during the 2025 season. Most games are on Thursday nights, and all game times listed will be EDT and are subject to change. Thursday, May 22: Indiana Fever @ Atlanta Dream – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 29: Dallas Wings @ Chicago Sky – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 5 : New York Liberty @ Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 5: Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 19: Phoenix Mercury @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 19: Indiana Fever @ Golden State Valkyries – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 26: Los Angeles Sparks @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 26 : Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game presented by Coinbase – TBD

Thursday, July 3: Las Vegas Aces @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 10: Las Vegas Aces @ Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 24: Las Vegas Aces @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 31: Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 7: Atlanta Dream @ Chicago Sky – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 7: Indiana Fever @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 21: Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 21: Phoenix Mercury @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 28: Washington Mystics @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 28: Chicago Sky @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 4: Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 4: Minnesota Lynx @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. Source: Prime Video

