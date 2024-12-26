How to Recycle Christmas Trees, Cards, and Packaging

The holiday season provides us with traditions that leave us with warm memories and unique recycling questions. Many Williamson County residents will soon be wondering how to recycle Christmas trees, holiday cards, gift wrapping paper, and packaging materials including cardboard and Styrofoam.

Williamson County’s convenience centers can accept your recyclables and fresh-cut Christmas trees. The Williamson County convenience centers and landfill will be closing early on Monday, December 23rd at 3 p.m., closed on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and closed on New Year’s Day. Please plan accordingly.

For the fresh-cut Christmas tree, Williamson County’s Convenience Centers have a roll-off bin for clean yard waste year-round. After removing all decorations, nails and tinsel, the tree can be taken to your nearest Convenience Center where it will become future mulch or reused on-site at the county landfill for erosion control.

The cities of Brentwood, Fairview and Franklin have scheduled special tree drop-off locations at local parks. If you live in the City of Franklin, there is also curbside pickup option for your fresh tree.

Park locations are:

City of Brentwood City of Franklin City of Fairview

Crockett Park Jim Warren Park Bowie Nature Park

Granny White Park Liberty Park

River Park Fieldstone Park

Gift wrapping paper, unless it is a foil paper, can be recycled with mixed paper. Please remove bows, ribbons, tape and stickers. Please remember that foil wrapping paper is not recyclable, nor is wrapping paper adorned with glitter and sparkles.

Break down cardboard boxes and recycle them at any Williamson County Convenience Center. Please remove plastic wrapping, foam, and tissue before recycling.

You can recycle your holiday cards as mixed paper at any Williamson County convenience center as long as cards are without any non-paper embellishments like foil, ribbon, or glitter.

Styrofoam packing peanuts are a reusable product. White block Styrofoam can be taken to EFP Corporation. The EFP Corporation does not accept packing peanuts, contaminated Styrofoam or Styrofoam food containers. Call (615) 832-6222 for more information.

If you are with a business with fresh-cut trees, please come to the Landfill for commercial recycling. Williamson County convenience centers are for residential use only.

For more information, please visit www.williamsonrecycles.org and check out the “Holiday Recycling Guide” online.

