How to Pump Up Your Heart Health With Exercise | Join the Challenge!

You’ve surely heard the phrases cardio workout, aerobic exercise, and cardio classes. But what exactly do these terms mean, and why are they so important? These terms all refer to workouts that develop, strengthen and work your heart. Just like any other muscle, your heart is stronger when exercised appropriately. But unlike many muscles, your heart muscle is critical. Keeping your heart healthy is paramount to keeping all of you healthy.

Let’s face it, you can’t do squats or bicep curls with your heart. And you can’t lift a weight or look in the mirror to check on its condition. At The Camp Transformation Center, we are committed to helping you strengthen this most important muscle through our next Six Week Challenge – starting September 28!

What are Heart Healthy Exercises?

You can read numerous studies about exercise and come up with contradictions left and right. But one thing they all seem to agree on is that 2.5 hours of exercise a week is good for the heart. And one of the best options is a HIIT workout (high intensity interval training).

During a HIIT workout, you are exercising in order to boost your heart rate to a faster rate, then dropping it back down before bringing it back up again. This up and down interval pattern with increased and decreased intensities provides faster results in shorter workouts than, say, going for a long run.

Why Does Cardio Matter?

Beyond the outward appearance, cardio workouts have many positive benefits. Perks specifically related to the heart itself include:

Improved cholesterol (lowers the bad, raises the good)

Regulates and controls blood pressure

Reduces stress

Helps prevent blood clots

Reduces risks of heart attack and stroke

Wow! Who knew 2.5 hours a week could do so much?

Let’s Get Pumped!

At The Camp, we believe the HIIT program works to not only help you tone and build lean muscles, burn fat, and shed inches… it also improves those things you cannot see, like your cardiovascular health.

Our next Six Week Challenge (beginning September 28) will help you transform your body from the inside out. Beyond the group exercises, you get critical nutritional support, training from experts and a sense of community and camaraderie with your fellow participants. If you’re ready to get your heart in shape, join us in our next challenge, or call us for more information at 615-915-2068.

As always, please consult your physician before beginning a new exercise routine.