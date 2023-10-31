How to Protect Your Plants From Frost and Freeze Conditions

Many portions of middle Tennessee are experiencing freeze warnings this week. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Check out our 7 plant protection tips:

1. Water the soil thoroughly (except around succulents). Wet soil holds heat better than dry soil, protecting roots and warming air near the soil.

2. Bed sheets, drop cloths, blankets and plastic sheets make suitable covers for vulnerable plants. Use stakes to keep material, especially plastic, from touching foliage.

3. Remove the coverings when temperatures rise.

4. For a short cold period, low plantings can be covered with mulch, such as straw or leaf mold. Remove once the danger of frost has passed.

5. Place a 100-watt lamp designed for outdoor use in the interior of a small tree. It can emit enough warmth to reduce frost damage. Holiday lights (not the LED type) serve a similar function, but be sure they don’t touch any covering materials.

6. Spray an anti-transpirant, available at your local nursery, on the foliage of cold-sensitive plants to seal in moisture. One application can protect up to three months by coating the leaves with an invisible polymer film.

7. Cluster container plants close together and, if possible, in a sheltered spot close to the house.