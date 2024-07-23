How to Prevent Injuries While Traveling and Enjoying Summer Activities

Summer is a time for adventure, relaxation, and creating unforgettable memories. Whether traveling to new destinations or indulging in your favorite outdoor activities, staying safe and injury-free is essential. While summer vacations offer endless fun, they also come with potential risks, from sunburns and dehydration to more serious injuries like sprains or fractures.

To ensure your summer is filled with joy and not setbacks, licensed physical therapist Justin Brothers, DPT of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, has put together some recommendations for avoiding injuries while traveling and enjoying your favorite summer activities! With Justin’s advice and some preparation, you can make the most of the season while staying healthy.

What are Some Common Summer Injuries?

Summer is a time of increased travel and activities, especially outdoor activities. Bone and Joint Institute sees injuries such as rotator cuff injuries, dislocations, or collar bone fractures, as well as knee injuries, including ACL or meniscus tears and patellar dislocations. Justin explains,

“Many of these injuries are attributed to falls, especially for upper extremity injuries. On the beach or other uneven surfaces, people stumble, reach out their arms, and end up with some sort of shoulder injury or broken bone. Similar scenarios happen with the knee. People are playing in the sand or another unstable surface, jumping and twisting. If someone is not prepared for new activity on uneven or unstable terrain, like with hiking or on the beach, you can put yourself at increased risk for sprains and tendon tears of the ankle and knee. Sometimes summer games or activities require a higher level of strength, conditioning, or coordination than we may be used to.”

How Can I Prepare for Summer Activities to Avoid Injury?

The best way to avoid injury during the summer is to prepare your body for activity and know your limits. Don’t perform an excessive amount of activity on a surface you aren’t familiar with, such as grass, sand, or asphalt. Limit the duration and intensity of your activity to allow your body to adapt and prevent stress. Justin Brothers also advocates for dynamic stretches and exercises to prepare your body for movement.

If you’re going to be performing impact-driven or rapid movements like running or playing in the sand, walking warm-ups and dynamic stretching are beneficial. Consider light jogging or moving knee-high drives prior to playing a sport. Dynamic stretching, which involves movement, warms up your joints and muscles effectively.

Preparing your body for hiking or long days of walking is also important. It seems counterintuitive, but taking a short walk on a level surface can prepare your body for long days of walking and hiking. Take frequent stops, stay hydrated, and try to stretch multiple times throughout the day. Stay ahead of fatigue and set a realistic expectation for your day’s activity.

Top Three Stretches for Summer Activities

Calf Stretch ~ Keep your legs loose and prevent cramping! Stand facing a wall with your hands on the wall at about eye level. Put the leg you want to stretch about a step behind your other leg. Keeping your back heel on the floor, bend your front knee until you feel a stretch in the back leg. Hold the stretch for about a minute.

Sitting Stretch for Hamstrings ~ Sit close to the edge of a bench or chair. Stick one leg out straight in front of you so the knee is straight. Sit up nice and tall, then hinge at the hip to stretch out your hamstring and the back of your leg. Hold for about a minute, then switch legs.

Standing Stretch ~ Standing upright, place one leg further behind you in a staggered stance position. Extend an arm above your head on the same side as the leg in the back, then lean forward from the hip just slightly. Bring the hips forward for a good stretch in your hip flexors and the front side of your body.

How Can I Prevent Injuries and Discomfort on Long Travel Days?

It’s common for long travel days to be uncomfortable, especially for people with pre-existing conditions like chronic lower back or knee pain. Sitting for prolonged periods will make you feel stiff and painful when you go to stand. Justin recommends making more frequent stops on days with car travel, getting out of the car to walk around, and performing some dynamic stretches.

While walking breaks aren’t always possible when flying, standing up and moving around in your seated row or the aisle can be helpful. No matter how you travel, Justin recommends sitting in an upright position. If you struggle to maintain this posture, lumbar support rolls and travel cushions can help put your back and hips in a more comfortable position for long-distance travel.

You’re On Vacation, Live a Little! But Remember, Moderation is Key!

You’re on vacation, so Justin Brothers’ favorite recommendation is to enjoy yourself! While there are some early signs to watch out for to avoid injury, your priority is to have fun on vacation. With moderation, you can indulge and explore new activities without a major injury as a souvenir. Watch out for extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, or pain since those are early signs you might be overdoing it. Prevention is your best friend for avoiding injury: use sunscreen, opt for shady areas, stay hydrated, take breaks, and prepare your body for movement with stretching.

More About Justin Brothers, DPT and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

Justin Brothers, DPT, is a licensed physical therapist with Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. Brothers served five years in the United States Navy as a search and rescue swimmer, where he found his passion for fitness, sports, and orthopaedic rehabilitation. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy in 2015, he attended Belmont University to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science in 2017 and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree in 2021. Outside the clinic, Brothers enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, running, woodworking and watching football with his family.

To learn more about physical therapy at Bone and Joint Institute, visit their website for Bone and Joint Institute Rehabilitation Services. You can also call 615-791-2640 to schedule an appointment at one of their six locations in Brentwood, Franklin, Nolensville, Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station, and West Franklin.

