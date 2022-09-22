How to Prepare Your Pool for Fall

As fall approaches, the leaves are beginning to change and the weather is getting a little bit too cool to make optimal use of your pool.

While you’re wanting to get as much use out of your backyard oasis as you can, it’s important to start preparing for fall and all the pool maintenance that comes with it.

Remove any leaves and debris

While it’s important to keep your pool free of clutter year round, the fall weather has, even more, leaves falling into your pool. Make sure to check your pool regularly for any debris to keep leaves from staining your tile and stimulate algae growth.

2. Keep an eye on rain

The increased precipitation that fall brings can add more water to your pool, diluting the chemicals that prevent bacteria and algae growth. Make sure to watch the rainfall and add additional chemicals when necessary. At the end of the season, make sure to throw out any unused chemicals. Using old chemicals the next year is not good for your pool and can shorten the life of it.

3. Check your pool cover

As the leaves begin to fall, sometimes branches do too. Check your pool cover if anything lands on it to make sure there are no holes or damages to it that need repairs.

4. Update your pump accordingly

Even though you may not be using your pool as often as you would in the summer months, it’s important to make sure you run your pump long enough to circulate the water through. The standard recommended time is 8 hours a day but it can vary depending on your pump and pool size. Even in fall and winter months, it’s important to run your pump at least 6-8 hours a day.

5. Make any repairs

During the summer months, you don’t want anything to take away from your days lounging in the pool. As it starts to get cooler and you aren’t in your pool every day, it’s the perfect time to start on any repairs that you’ve been putting off for the summer.

6. Close your pool

Once you are done using your pool for the year, it’s important to winterize it. When preparing for Tennessee winters, it’s important to drain all water from your pumps, filters, pipes, etc. to prolong the life of your pool and keep them from freezing. Make sure the water in the pool is drained at least 6 inches below the skimmer and your pool is properly covered.

