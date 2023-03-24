How to Prepare When a Damaging Wind Event is Predicted

The National Weather Service says a line of thunderstorms will move in Friday evening around 8 pm in the west, get into the Metro/I-65 corridor area around 10 pm and should be exiting the Plateau in the east around 1 am. This line will create the chance for damaging straight-line winds (60+ mph), hail and even a tornado.

The National Weather Service issues advisories for four different types of high wind events:

High Wind Warning – Sustained, strong winds with even stronger gusts are happening.

High Wind Watch – Sustained, strong winds are possible.

Wind Advisory – Strong winds are occurring but are not as strong as a High Wind Warning

Dust Storm Warning – Visibility of 1/2 mile or less due to blowing dust or sand, and wind speeds are over 30 MPH

While these advisories are specific to wind, winds can also be damaging during other severe weather events.

When strong winds are possible in your area, for your safety it is best to do the following: