COVID-19 has affected all of us. How do small businesses navigate during this time of uncertainty?

Don’t miss this free 45-minute webinar on Friday, April 3 at 10am featuring Alday Public Relations President, Mike Alday, and Steve Ludwig, Chairman of EmpowerLocal.

Register Here

Learn what tone to use in your marketing and find ways to engage and support the community. The webinar will discuss the latest news on social distancing as well as resources that are available to help businesses get through these tough times. A crisis is the time to be a leader. This webinar is designed to help you in that effort.

If you are unable to join the webinar Friday morning, register anyway to receive a link of the recorded version.

WEBINAR DETAILS:

Friday, April 3rd

10am

Register Here