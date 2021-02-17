How to Make Your Own De-Icer Without Salt

With all the ice we’ve received the last few days, it can be tricky to get out of the door to do simple things like walk the dog or even walk with the kids to the perfect sledding spot.

If you don’t have any salt for your driveway or sidewalk, we found a great DIY solution for you from Reader’s Digest.

In a bucket, combine half a gallon of warm water with six drops of dish soap and 1/4 cup of rubbing alcohol.

Combine the mixture and pour it on your driveway and sidewalk and watch as it bubbles and begins to melt the ice and snow. You can also put the mixture in a spray bottle and use it on your car windshield.

The key ingredient is rubbing alcohol, which freezes at a very low point.

