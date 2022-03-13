How To Make Your Home Kid Friendly And Keep It Modern

Kid-friendly interior design doesn’t have to be difficult or take away from your design sensibility. With a few easy-to-implement rules, considerations, and design ideas you can create the ultimate space that’ll keep your kids safe, and create a space that you can still enjoy every day. Whether it’s furniture choices or the type of paint you use, here are some ideas to freshen up your space, keep everyone safe and make things easier to clean.

Kid-friendly furniture

Trip hazards, or tripping in general, are a leading cause of injuries in children. The little ones are getting acclimated to new legs and arms while exploring the world and the more that’s done to keep their heads and bodies safe from harm, the better.

Rounded furniture is a great way to eliminate sharp angles they can fall into. The softer the better, but look for couches, and tables with round edges to help prevent injuries.

If you have sharp furniture at home and you’re looking to kid-proof it, consider adding rounded edge protectors to the corners and edges. Anything you can do to soften up these edges will help.

Anti-tipping furniture is also helpful. A lot of these furniture pieces are designed with heavier bases and features that allow you to attach them to your walls. Dressers and nightstands are especially susceptible to tipping over, so diligence with these pieces is essential. If your furniture doesn’t have anti-tip features, anti-tip kits are available for purchase and usually require minimal tooling to install.

Washable Interior Paint

As much as we love them, kids can be imaginative little artists. This imagination may spread to the walls and furniture in homes. While some furniture is easy to clean, walls can be another story. But using washable interior paint will help make those drawings easy to clean and help keep your paint looking great for longer.

Washable paint is available in semi-gloss which looks and feels great. The biggest benefit to using semi-gloss is it doubles as a chalkboard for your kids. Perfect as a creative outlet, and easy to wash, semi-gloss is available in a variety of colors and it’s easy to introduce in most homes.

Imagine the kinds of fun you’ll have drawing on your walls with your kids!

Trade In Your Carpet For Carpet Tiles

While vinyl and hardwood are best for cleaning up spills, it’s not the comfiest setup for your family to enjoy. Carpet is a great alternative until something is spilled on it.

Carpet tiles are here to save the day.

Carpet tiles provide comfort and make for an easy-to-clean space. If someone in the family spills on one of them, it’s straightforward to pull the tile and replace it with a clean one. If a couple of tiles get dirty, same deal. It’s quick to pull them out and replace them. Assuming the carpet cleaner isn’t working.

Sticking with your vinyl floors and looking for an area rug too? Carpet tiles can be used to create unique patterns and provide comfort for the little ones playing on the floor.

Locks And Covers

Cabinet doors and sensitive areas in the kitchen should be locked at all times. Use child safety latches and locks on high cabinets and drawers where utensils are stored. Doors at ground level and within reach of children should be locked as well.

Outlets are another potential hazard as kids love to explore every part of your home. Use outlet covers wherever possible and keep them in to help reduce the risk of electrocution.

Baby gates are a great option too.

These will help keep your kids in one room and away from potential danger spots, especially if you’re using another room for activities that require outlets and cabinets to be open.

Storage Space

Another way to make things kid-friendly is to add storage space. It’s hard not to let your kids take over your home with toys and stuffed animals, so creating a space for them to store their toys will help keep things in check.

Be sure to combine storage space types with drawers and cabinets for their favorite toys. Include baskets or other storage items to help keep their stuff organized in their closed storage areas.

Keeping It Kid-Friendly

With these tips you’re set for a kid-friendly space, that’s still modern and in the style of your choice. Whether it’s rounded furniture options, locks and outlet covers, or semi-gloss wall paint for everyone to enjoy drawing on, there are great options to keep everyone safe in your home, especially the young ones.