Some of your favorite coffee shops may be closed during this time, so you may be left to make your own coffee each morning.

Trending now is whipped coffee. Sometimes whipped coffee goes by other names like Dalgona coffee, frothy coffee, cloud coffee, and magic coffee (Source: Cooking Foodie)

Whipped coffee using just four ingredients and can be made with instant coffee.

Find the recipe below for two servings.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Instant coffee

2 tablespoons Sugar

2 tablespoons Hot water

1/2 cup (120ml) milk of your choice

2-3 Ice cubes