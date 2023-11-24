How to Livestream Garth Brooks’ Concert From Grand Opening of His New Bar

Garth Brooks will open his new bar “Friends in Low Places” named after his 90s hit song, on Black Friday, November 24th with a special dive bar concert.

In a press conference, Brooks referred to the area on Broadway where the new bar will open its doors as the Neon Neighborhood. Located at 411 Broadway in the former Paradise Park location, the honky tonk as Brooks refers to it will only soft open two floors and plans to open to the public on weekends until the spring when the entire three floors will be available to patrons.

Unlike his arena tour, Brooks stated the show on Friday will only last around 45 minutes but he will have a special guest- Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn. The two will perform “Rodeo Man” from his latest album- Time Traveler.

Fans who didn’t receive a ticket to attend the show will be able to watch it on Amazon Prime and Twitch beginning at 7 pm Eastern, 6 pm Central.

“Amazon Music Live and Garth Brooks are coming together for Black Friday after the game to livestream a special ‘Dive Bar’ concert from the grand opening of the Friends In Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk in Nashville,” said Brooks. “We’ve already seen over 3 million entries to win a chance to attend, and thanks to our friends at Amazon, this episode will ensure that everybody who wants to see this show can. Not only will the people see the Friends bar for the first time, but they will also hear new music live for the first time…and if you know us, we will be playing the old stuff, as well.”

Brooks also shared The Garth Channel now streaming on Tunein will be free to fans.

Broadcasting from Brooks’ new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville, The Garth Channel is going global from Music City. The station returns with fan favorites like ‘G-ology,’ Garth’s spin on trivia that invites fans to get to know the man behind the music, and new features like ‘T-Time with Trisha Yearwood’ that spills the tea on Trisha’s life outside the spotlight, making this a family event. Blake Carter, who was previously the voice of the station, also returns in an expanded role as host and program director of The Garth Channel.

“My favorite thing about the return of The Garth Channel is the fact it is global and that it’s free,” said Garth Brooks. “The channel was always about people loving people, but now it’s people loving people around the globe.”

For the latest updates, visit Friends in Low Places on Facebook.