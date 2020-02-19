More and more pet owners are giving pet CBD to their furry friends, and this largely explains why many different methods for giving CBD to pets have been developed recently. Studies show that CBD can benefit dogs, cats, and other pets in a number of ways. The same may be true for humans. But unlike humans, pets have to consume CBD in specific ways for it to be truly effective. Giving a pet CBD may seem straightforward, but the process can be difficult at times, especially for those who own… how should we put it… willful pets?

If you’re a dog or cat owner and want to know how your pet can receive beneficial CBD oil to help manage pain, anxiety, and other issues, keep reading!

What Is CBD?

CBD (cannabinoid) is naturally found in the oils of the leafy parts of the hemp plant. Dogs have receptors all over their bodies linked to what’s called an Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Plant-derived CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil turns on these receptors in the ECS that stimulate your dog’s own anti-inflammatory abilities. Studies have shown that regular use of full spectrum hemp oil can significantly boost the anti-inflammatory power of the immune system, resulting in a variety of health benefits for dogs.

Full-Spectrum CBD

It is recommended to use full-spectrum hemp oil because, in addition to CBD, hemp oil contains a variety of other beneficial plant compounds that also communicate with your dog’s cannabinoid system. Products called isolates remove these other beneficial compounds to isolate the CBD and may not be as effective for your dog’s overall health.

Hemp used for CBD is a non-psychoactive plant, different from the cannabis plant used for marijuana that contains psychoactive levels of THC; it is completely safe for dogs. CBD is legal in the state of Tennessee, but is not in certain states, so be sure to check local regulations when traveling with your CBD products!

There are hundreds of CBD products for dogs in the market at this point, and not all of them are created with equal care. Our partner for hemp oils, Pet Releaf, has five questions you always need to ask your manufacturer to ensure you are getting a safe product that contains what it claims to.

What Can CBD Help?

CBD can benefit any dog – even a completely healthy one! Some health conditions that can be improved are:

Anxiety, situational or chronic

Chronic pain

Joint inflammation

Allergies

Age-related conditions

GI issues

Seizure management

Skin conditions, when administered topically

How to Give CBD: Treats

Many dog owners who want to give their canine friends the benefits of CBD for dogs use dog treats to administer the CBD. This is best with porous treats, as these can absorb the CBD oil better than flat or rounded dog treats. Once you have the correct dosage of CBD, you can apply it to the dog treat; give it some time to soak in. You can even use a dropper to make the process simpler.

Or, of course, you can buy pet CBD treats that have the CBD baked into them. These are preferred for a number of reasons – namely, you don’t have to spend time applying the right dose of CBD yourself!

How to Give CBD: Direct Oral Application

You could also apply CBD oil to your dog’s mouth directly; or you could use a dropper to get the CBD in your pet’s mouth. If your dog tolerates this method, stick with it! Just remember to be gentle with your dog—don’t gag or squeeze their mouth too tight. Also, give your furry friend a treat immediately after to reward good behavior!

How to Give CBD: Mix With Pet Food

It’s best to mix dog CBD with wet food. It’s also good to start off with small doses. If you don’t notice your dog benefiting from their CBD consumption, then it may be a good idea to up the dosage in their food gradually. Consult with a licensed veterinarian to see what your dog’s recommended CBD dosage is. Canines may not like CBD at first, but over time they warm up to the taste and actually come to enjoy it. Once you mix the CBD oil into the food, let it sit before serving.

Find the Best Pet CBD in Franklin, TN

Looking for premium, CBD-infused products your dog will love? Three Dog Bakery partners with Pet Releaf for their exceptional growth and production standards, and carries the entire complement of their line including oils and treats. For situational anxiety, we have additional treats from Super Snouts Hemp Company and Colorado Honey Hemp. We’d love to talk with you about your specific health concerns and how hemp oil can be beneficial!

Three Dog Bakery has two locations in Middle Tennessee – Franklin (1556 W McEwen Unit 112) and Mt Juliet (1982 Providence Pkwy #102). Visit them at www.threedogbakerynash.com and Like them on Facebook.