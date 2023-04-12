How to Get Ready for TCAP Testing

The district’s Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) window opens on April 17, 2023, and the district wants to share some tips to help students be successful.

The TCAP is a State-mandated exam. Testing schedules will be communicated with families by each individual school. New State legislation may affect some students, and families can learn more about those changes in this InFocus article.

To prepare for testing, here are a few tips for students:

Before the Test

Get a good night’s rest before the exam.

Eat a healthy breakfast that morning.

For students taking the assessments on the computer, which are students in grades 6-8 and those taking End-of-Course exams in high school, make sure your Chromebooks are charged.

During the Test

Read and pay attention to all directions.

Carefully read passages and instructions.

Read every possible answer before making a decision.

Don’t spend too much time on one question.

Don’t make uneducated guesses. Try to get the correct answer by reasoning and eliminating incorrect answers.

Skip difficult questions until all other questions have been answered.

After completing the assessment, use any remaining time to check your answers.

More information about district assessments is available on the WCS Assessment page.

