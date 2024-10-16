How to Ensure Your Infant is Sleeping Safely

By: Kris P. Rehm, MD, MMHC, SFHM

It can be nerve-racking for parents when they first leave the hospital with a newborn child in their care.

How does this diaper go on? Are they hungry? How will they sleep? Here are some tips for safe

sleeping practices to ensure your little one’s safety once you’ve put them to bed.

It is estimated that 3,500 babies die each year from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in the United States. SIDS refers to a healthy baby under 1 year old who dies suddenly or unexpectedly while they are sleeping due to suffocation or strangulation. The first step in safeguarding your baby and reducing their risk of SIDS is following safe sleeping best practices.

When you go to put your child to sleep, whether for the night or even just a quick nap, make sure they are lying on their back. It is a common misconception that babies are more likely to choke in this position, but babies’ airway anatomy and gag reflex stop that from happening. Positioning a baby on their side allows them to roll more easily onto their stomach, potentially blocking airflow by blankets, pillows or stuffed toys. Removing these objects from the crib is especially important if your baby is capable of rolling onto their stomach and back.

Babies should always be placed on a firm, flat sleep surface. It is recommended that your baby be placed in a crib, bassinet, portable crib or playpen that meets the safety standards of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Avoid non-accredited products like inclined sleep devices, hammocks, baby boxes or compact bassinets.

While it can be hard for new parents to lie their little one down away from them, you should never sleep with your baby. If you do bring your baby into your bed to feed or comfort them, remove all pillows, sheets or blankets that could cover your baby’s face or overheat them should you fall asleep.

This applies to any location including the couch. If you do doze off, move your baby to their safe sleeping space as soon as you wake up.

Instead of sharing a bed, relocate the child’s sleeping area to a space near you in your bedroom. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends room sharing because it can decrease the risk of SIDS by as much as 50%, and its much safer than bed sharing. If you fear your baby may be cold, opt for layering clothing rather than swaddling.

Other ways to lower the risk of SIDS include avoiding alcohol, nicotine or smoking while pregnant or breastfeeding, providing a pacifier and allowing your baby monitored “tummy time” during the day to help with motor development and to prevent other health issues.

By ensuring your baby’s products are consistent with qualified safe sleep recommendations and following these steps, you are taking action to protect your baby. All babies are different, and should you have any questions, reach out to your local pediatrician.

