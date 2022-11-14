How to Enjoy Your Pie

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s the prime time to eat pies. You may have your favorite flavor but do you have a special way to serve your pie?

Papa C Pies is here to give you and your loved ones different ways to eat and enjoy your pie for the holidays.

A La MODE

Keep it simple with a side of ice cream to go with your pie. Ice cream goes perfectly with any pie flavor and is a classic choice. Sweeten it up by adding whipped cream or chocolate syrup on top of the ice cream.

MAKE IT FRUITY

Fruit can make a great addition to pies and can add complex flavor combinations. It’s a great way for people to customize the pie to their liking. Set out bowls of fruit like strawberries or blueberries and people can choose their favorite one. It goes great with simple pie flavors like chess pie or chocolate pie.

GO NUTS

If you’ve got someone in the family with a nut allergy, go with a pie that has no nuts but provide them on the side as a topping for others. You can put out pecans, peanuts, or cashews, all great options that can go with many different types of pies.

KEEP IT SIMPLE

If ice cream on the side is too sweet for you or you’re not a fan of fruit, keep things simple by adding whipped cream or syrup drizzled on top. There are so many ways to get creative and customize your pie with this option. You can opt for the classics like chocolate or caramel, or you can try a more unique flavor like strawberry or maple syrup. The options of flavors are endless! For the whipped cream, you can get store-bought or make your own at home. You can keep your whipped cream flavor classic or come up with a custom flavor that works well with your pie.

Need a homemade pie for the upcoming holidays? Orders for Thanksgiving are open now so reach out to Papa C Pies to get your order placed today!

