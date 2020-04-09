With the local gyms closed at this time, you might be looking for ways to create a home gym. McCalls Carpet One is providing tips on the essentials you need for a home gym along with tips on flooring and decor.

Home Gym Flooring Ideas

Not sure where to start with flooring? For home gyms, it’s really about finding flooring that can handle tough wear and a variety of different activities. Whether you’ll be adding a treadmill or an elliptical, doing jump squats or using dumbbells, your home gym floors should be able to take on any workout you have planned.

photo from Carpet One

Luxury vinyl flooring is a durable, resilient, and visually appealing flooring that is perfect for any home gym. Whether you choose tiles or planks, luxury vinyl offers a variety of colors, styles, and designs to choose from, so that you can keep beautiful design as your top priority. On top of that, luxury vinyl is water and scratch-resistant, so it won’t buckle or crack when exposed to moisture. This makes it especially ideal for gyms because of the amount of sweat and moisture that is often in the air.

Used in gyms for many years, hardwood is an excellent choice for residential gyms because of their long-lasting nature. Hardwood provides a hard-surface for an at home gym, and it can often be refinished multiple times over the years, bringing a brand-new look every time. Not only does hardwood last for many years, but it also offers many different species, stains, and finishes to choose from to help unify your design.

Small Home Gym Ideas

Do you have a small space but still want to take part in making a dedicated area your home gym? Don’t worry; we have a few quick tips on how to make your small space work for you!

First things first, you don’t need an entire room to create a home gym; instead, use a corner of your home that doesn’t have a ton of furniture. Bedrooms with a bit of extra space on either side of the bed work just fine for setting up a yoga mat, while offices can double as home gyms too!

Another way you can be sure to get the most out of your small home gym is to change up your workout. Keep in mind; you don’t have to lift heavy weights or invest in large machines to get the workout you want. Bodyweight exercises and training with dumbbells will help you stay in shape, especially when you’re pressed for space. Plus, you might find that your body responds positively when it’s challenged in new ways.

Garage Gym Ideas

A garage is another space that is perfect for creating a home gym. The amount of space, ability to open the door to allow light and fresh air in, and hard-surface flooring provide ample opportunity for nearly any kind of workout. We have a few tips on how you can make your gym into a dedicated space where you don’t miss a beat.

One way you can start creating a home gym in your garage is by organizing and cleaning up. If you use your garage for storage but don’t have enough room for your favorite workouts, start by looking through what you have in storage. Do you have items that you haven’t used in a long time that you can dispose of? If not, try to clean them up to provide more space by using reusable storage tubs or add some built-in shelving. You may be surprised at just how much room you’ll have.

If you’re thinking about investing in gym equipment, think about the equipment that you can use for multiple exercises. To get the most out of your garage, choose a rack that can be modified for squats, a bench press, and TRX cables. Also, many treadmills fold up, so they don’t take up as much space when they’re not in use.

Inspiring Home Gym Décor and Design Tips

When it comes to adding a gym to your home or upgrading an existing gym, we want to share with you some home gym decor ideas on how to keep your focus on the intensity of your workout. Whether you’re an avid weightlifter or you prefer running marathons, these tips and tricks will give you the tools necessary to create a gym that works flawlessly for you.

Use a Small Space

While home gyms are an excellent use of space, it can often be tough to decide just how much of an area is needed. In most cases, you don’t need a huge room to accomplish a well-designed home gym. Remember, the design you create is all about encouraging high-intensity, focus, and energy, which can usually be achieved in a cozy, comfortable space without all of the bells and whistles.

For example, this long, narrow space with beautiful, large windows that look out to the city is the perfect size and well-lit space for a home gym. While it is seemingly just a small corner, the area exudes brightness and simplicity with a beautiful view. The small space doesn’t just wow with its ability to stimulate your mind and body with a better workout; its design also speaks volumes to the cohesive design of the home.

So how can you make a gym space look refined and stylish?

By choosing wall coverings that add texture or depth like the one above, you’ll create a space that looks fresh and clean. Even if you want a muted or neutral color for the wallpaper or wall color, you can choose a textured look to create modern elegance. You can also opt for floors like hardwood or wood-look vinyl that will bring a sense of warmth to the space, even though there isn’t much décor. By being mindful of the design elements you choose, you’ll be able to accomplish the design goals you have in mind, no matter your style.

Be Smart About Your Home Gym Layout

To maximize the space you decide to use for your home gym, be conscious of what machines and tools you need to get your best workout – everyone is different. If you like to run, but you live in an area where running outside is not realistic in the winter, then a treadmill may be necessary. Larger machines will take up space, so consider what you’ll need before you purchase too much. You can use painter’s tape to outline the machines/dumbbell sets on the floor before you set up your space. You’ll be thankful you did!

The home gym below proves that you can have a little bit of everything as long as it’s put in the right place. With a lifting bench, a large set of dumbbells, an elliptical, and two other machines, among other equipment, this space is perfectly arranged for maximum use of a home gym. The layout is also uncluttered, which makes it ideal for an energizing, performance-packed workout of any kind.

photo by Stephanie Buchman

Along with the ability to provide plenty of space for any type of workout, this layout also emanates modern design and minimalist style. The dark gray flooring plays well with the lighter shade of gray on the walls, which makes for a space that is simple as well as polished. If you want to create a gym with a great layout and a modern feel, you can use monochrome colors too!

Use a Sliding Door and Other Simple Décor

As far as storage, there aren’t always a ton of options in home gyms. One way you can get more space is by using a sliding door instead of a typical door. You’ll gain space for more essentials while keeping the room looking its best. Also, when choosing décor for a home gym, it’s easy to overindulge. Instead, choose a few simple pieces that mean something to you, motivating you every time you look at them. You’ll be pleased with the orderly look and overall design.

In the above design, the use of a sliding door incorporates a mirror, which makes it even more perfect for a home gym. Not only does the room feel bigger, but it also gives an area to check your form! In addition, the jerseys hung behind the workout equipment add personality to the room. Why not add sports décor in a home gym – it’s a classic way to bring charm and enthusiasm to the space!

How do you get a look like the one above? The use of mirrors and décor make any room more likable, and choosing wall art that means something to you is a great place to start. Whether you prefer sports photos to get an action-packed workout, or you go for inspirational quotes that make you want to keep going even when it’s tough, your space will get an upgrade. Keep in mind – you don’t have to fill the room with art, by adding just a few small pieces, you’ll create a space that is as sleek as it is practical.

Home gyms give you a space to work out without leaving your home. No matter what your workout style is, you can create a space that will have you feeling empowered. We hope you enjoy the tips we’ve provided to help you create the home gym of your dreams, whether you’re an avid runner or you love high-intensity cardio sessions!

——————————————————————————————————

This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.

McCall’s Carpet One, 232 Franklin Rd, is Franklin’s locally-owned carpet, flooring & tile center with free estimates and local installation of carpet, hardwood flooring, kitchen and bath tile – plus furniture and appliances by DT McCall’s in the back! Everything home, all in one place – all at great, low prices!

Visit McCall’s low-budget showroom on Franklin Rd next to The Factory in Franklin, or click for a free in-home estimate.