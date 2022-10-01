Over the last few years, CBD has grown in popularity for pets. A quick internet search will bring up all kinds of CBD oils, treats, and supplements. With so many overwhelming options, you might find yourself asking: How do I know what is the best CBD product for my pet?

Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet shares their pet expertise with us on how to choose the best CBD products for your pet!

What is CBD?

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is a compound found in cannabis and hemp. When CBD is extracted from the flowers and buds of hemp plants it does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol or THC for short.

THC is the chemical in cannabis that produces the “high” associated with marijuana usage. When following proper dosage of CBD products, your pet will not get “high.”

Marijuana is not safe for pets and any treats or CBD products derived from marijuana should not be given to your pet.

As with any wellness plan, you should consult your veterinarian first before treating your dog with CBD.

Understanding CBD for Your Pet

When your pet consumes CBD, it processes through the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system is shared by all mammals and other vertebrates like lizards, birds, fish, and frogs, to name a few. This ECS is made up of receptors, enzymes, and endocannabinoids.

When the ECS processes CBD, it impacts various bodily processes, including but not limited to sleep, appetite, digestion, and skin health.

What Should I Look For On a Label?

To get the best CBD product for your pet, we recommend checking out the label.

Here’s what to look for:

Make sure the label states clear dosage instructions. The best CBD will explicitly state if it is for dogs or cats offering different strengths. The usage instructions should provide clear instructions for serving sizes.

Look for a Certificate of Analysis. A Certificate of Analysis is a document associated with cannabis products, including CBD for pets. This document is provided by a third-party lab that confirms the exact content of a CBD product.

If you can’t easily find a COA, you can contact the company to request it. If you learn they’ve chosen not to do this third-party lab testing, you should be wary of their products.

Where Can I Get CBD Products for Pets?

