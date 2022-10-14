How to Celebrate National Dessert Day 2022

With so many national holidays, it’s hard to keep track of them all. This October, there’s a pretty important one to celebrate– National Dessert Day!

At Papa C Pies, every day is a good day to eat pie but you can always use a good excuse to enjoy one. Can you think of anything better than a national holiday all about dessert?

Want to celebrate but not sure which sweet treat is the best option for you? Papa C Pies will provide some suggestions and the history of some of their favorite desserts to take home and celebrate with!

You can never go wrong with an apple pie! Despite this being a classic American dessert, the apple pie originated in England and was influenced by dishes from as early as 1390. The pie was brought to the United States by European settlers and quickly rose in popularity and became a classic dessert.

With Fall here and the holidays coming up, pumpkin pie is in season and the perfect pie to celebrate National Dessert Day with. While it’s unclear exactly when pumpkin pies became the version that you know and love today, a version was served at the first Thanksgiving after Native Americans brought them as gifts to the settlers and taught them different ways to use them.

You’ll love Papa C Pies’ chocolate pie. It’s their top seller and won Best Chocolate Pie in Nashville. It’s a great option that even your pickiest eater will love! You might also want to try a chocolate chess pie, which is a combination of their Ghiradelli chocolate pie and their chess pie. One of the first appearances of something resembling a chess pie is in Martha Washington’s Booke of Cookery. There it was listed as “To make very good cheesecakes without cheese curd”.

Not feeling a pie for National Dessert Day? No problem! Have you tried a peach cobbler? While cobbler and pie are similar, there are some differences. Peach cobbler was invented when the American settlers were traveling west. On their journey, they were in the mood for peach pie but didn’t have the ingredients to make it. They made do with what they had and thus peach cobbler was born! They’ve also got other flavors if peach isn’t your thing.

Papa C Pies is here to cover any of your National Dessert Day needs! Give us a call, check out our website, or stop by the store to pick out your pie (or cobbler)!

