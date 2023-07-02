How to Celebrate Independence Day in Franklin

Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Tuesday, July 4th in Franklin and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at 5:00 p.m, line-up for the parade begins at 4:45, to register go to the Lions Club Booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. New this year is a patriotic pet parade at 10:30 a.m., sign up is at Patriotic Pet Parade (franklinlionsclub.com)

The Park at Harlinsdale is the prime spot for viewing the fireworks show. The show is sponsored by WAKM, and the City of Franklin. Friends of Franklin Parks is hosting the community in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music by Bizz and Everyday People starting at 6:00 p.m. There will also be family games provided by Games-to-Go, and food trucks and concessions. Jackson is the stage Sponsor working with Friends of Franklin Parks. Other sponsors include Battle Ground Academy, Medical House Calls, Boyle, and 107.5 The River. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show. The fireworks are expected to begin at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Bike Walk Franklin will have a dedicated bike parking area near the main barn and will also be distributing free bike lights for riders who need them heading home!

No alcohol is allowed to be brought into City Parks, as mentioned previously concessions will be available including alcohol. Fireworks and sparklers are illegal within Franklin City limits and are strictly prohibited in City Parks. The grass is dry in the park and sparks or flames could easily start a fire.

For more information about the Franklin Lions Club and TN events festival go to Franklin On The Fourth | TN Events. For information about Friends of Franklin Parks go to www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.