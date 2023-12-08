How to be Prepared for Severe Weather

The National Weather Service is predicting severe weather for Saturday, December 9, primarily between noon and 10pm. The primary threat is damaging straight-line winds. This is the first severe weather threat for middle Tennessee in several months. Here’s how you can be prepared.

Severe Weather Preparedness

Remember:

Never venture into high water, either on foot or in a vehicle.

If you’re outside and hear thunder, go indoors immediately.

Terminology to Know

Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Tornado Warning

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, its time to take action. A warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Warnings are issued by your local forecast office. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

Flood Watch

A flood watch is issued when flooding is possible.

Flood Warning

A flood warning is issued when flooding is occurring or will occur soon.