How to Apply for the WCS IB Diploma Program

Williamson County Schools sophomores interested in joining the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program during their junior and senior years may now apply.

Applications are being accepted for the program housed at Franklin High. The IB Program focuses on academic well-roundedness, extracurricular participation and service. Throughout their junior and senior years, students may participate in the program to earn a diploma recognized in more than 100 countries in addition to the traditional Williamson County diploma. Documents about how colleges and universities view IB Program participation are also available.

Students wanting more information should email IB Program Coordinators Leigh Tansey and Ray Scheetz. Students may also attend a Zoom session with Tansey and Scheetz to speak with them directly. The Zoom session will take place Thursday, January 14, at 6 p.m. To attend, click the Zoom meeting page.

For more information about the IB Diploma Program, watch the video below: