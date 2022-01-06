How the Winter Weather Event is Impacting Flights at Nashville BNA

Thursday, January 6th

At BNA snow removal continues as inclement weather has affected flights.

Two runways are open and flights are operating, though weather is having a significant impact on flight schedules.

It is recommended to check the status of your flight before arrival at the airport. To check on cancelations or delays go to https://flynashville.com/flights.

John C. Tune Airport will remain closed until noon tomorrow, Friday, January 7th due to inclement weather.

WHAT’S OPEN? Due to weather impacts, some dining and retail locations are currently closed while others are open limited/modified hours. Please note that hours may vary and are subject to change while winter weather continues.

The best way to stay in the loop is by following @Fly_Nashville or following on Facebook.