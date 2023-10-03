How the Harpeth River Turned Red

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to a call on Tuesday, Oct. 2 regarding the red color of a portion of the Harpeth River near Forrest Crossing.

The agency has confirmed the color is no danger to the public.

An approved contractor is performing an environment-friendly dye test.

