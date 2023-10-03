How the Harpeth River Turned Red

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to a call on Tuesday, Oct. 2 regarding the red color of a portion of the Harpeth River near Forrest Crossing.

The agency has confirmed the color is no danger to the public.

An approved contractor is performing an environment-friendly dye test.

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. The Harpeth River IS a peculiar shade of red this morning. The City of Franklin’s Office of Water Management Department is conducting “an environmentally friendly dye test on the Harpeth River, and all is well! Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/z6GPE1gSso — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) October 3, 2023