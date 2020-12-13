How Students Can Get Help Filling Out Their FAFSA

Students who need help filling out the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) are in luck as there will be several opportunities for assistance in the coming weeks.

In order to get financial aid from the federal government, students must fill out their FAFSA. The FAFSA is also needed to be eligible for the TN Promise, which allows Tennessee high school graduates to attend community or technical college without paying tuition or mandatory fees. The deadline to complete the FAFSA and be eligible for the TN Promise is February 1, 2021.

A FAFSA hotline is available Monday through Thursday until 7 p.m. through next week. The hotline can be reached at 615-350-8668. A virtual FAFSA workshop is also being held Wednesday, December 16, from 4-7 p.m. Students and families must register for an appointment time in order to participate.

A Line-by-Line Webinar will be hosted on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. for those who want to see the FAFSA being completed in real-time. Visit the Outreach Virtual Presentations page on the Tennessee government website to register.