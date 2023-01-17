How Often Should You Replace Your Compression Garment?

Compression garments are becoming increasingly popular among the general public, especially athletes, because of the health benefits they can give to your body. Whether you are using over-the-counter compression garments or ones that are prescribed to you, it’s important you take care of them and know when to replace them for your safety.

Here is information about how often you should replace your compression garments and tips to help elongate their use.

Replacing Compression Garments

A very common question is how often should you replace your compression garments. Usually, they need to be replaced every 3-6 months, which depends on certain factors.

Rather than just guessing when it is time to replace them, there are signs you should look out for. Over time, the fibers within the compression garments break down and don’t provide the proper compression they should. If they become easy to put on, it’s time to replace them.

If you lose or gain a significant amount of weight, the compression garments will no longer provide the proper amount of compression, so you may have to replace them sooner.

How to Care for Your Compression Garments

If you don’t take care of your compression garments, you may have to replace them sooner than recommended. It’s important that you are going through the proper care steps to avoid this from happening and prolong the garment’s usability.

Make sure you wash your compression garment every 2-3 days. Throughout wear, the garment will start to look soiled and lose its elasticity. Washing them brings back that elasticity to the compression garment.

While washing the compression garment, make sure you put it in a mesh bag and use warm water and mild detergent. Make sure you don’t use fabric softener or bleach when washing the garments. When drying, you can put your compression garment in the dryer, just make sure you are drying them on low heat.

