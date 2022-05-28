How Obsessed is Tennessee with Social Media? The Results of This Study May Surprise You

Social media seems to be an everyday part of our life and, according to a study by Hennessey Digital, Tennesseans are some of the heaviest social media users in the country.

Hennessey Digital conducted a study in which they analyzed the number of Google searches for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in each state to see which states had the most searches per month for every 1,000 people.

The results are surprising as North Carolina comes in at number one and in second place is Tennessee.

Here are some key findings from the study.

It found that North Carolina was the most social media obsessed state, with 9,011,600 social media searches per month. When measured against the state’s population this results in an average of 867.87 social media related searches for every 1,000 people.

A 2018 study found that the state’s favorite social media platform was Google Plus; however, after it was shut down in 2019, Facebook now takes the top spot with 6,120,000 monthly searches on average. Instagram comes in second with 823,000 searches a month and Twitter in third with 550,000 monthly searches.

Tennessee comes in second place, following closely behind with 863.9 searches per 1,000 people. This is thanks to more than 5,848,600 social media searches every month for the past two years, nearly as many searches as there are people in the state.

comes in second place, following closely behind with 863.9 searches per 1,000 people. This is thanks to more than 5,848,600 social media searches every month for the past two years, nearly as many searches as there are people in the state. Facebook led as the most popular platform with 4,090,000 searches a month. Instagram and Twitter were the next most popular social media platforms in the state with 450,000 and 301,000 searches a month respectively.

A spokesperson from Hennessey Digital commented on the study saying, “It’s interesting to see a variety of states from all four corners of the US in the top ten for social media obsession. It’s also fascinating to see how popular Facebook remains nearly 20 years after it was founded, despite challenges from the likes of Snapchat and TikTok. The Meta social media platform is so popular that in many states it receives 10 times the searches of the next most popular social media site.”