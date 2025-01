How Much Snow Did Middle Tennssee Receive?

The National Weather Service has published snow amounts from the January 10th snow for the middle Tennessee area.

Below, we have listed some of the reports for our coverage area. Click here to see more from NWS.

Location – Amount – Time – Date

8 SW Dickson – 5.9 inches – 8:59 AM – January 11, 2025

Bon Aqua – 5.0 inches – 3:30 PM – January 10, 2025

7 SE Pegram – 5.0 inches – 9:26 PM – January 10, 2025

Mount Juliet – 5.0 inches – 8:18 AM – January 11, 2025

St. Joseph – 5.0 inches 10:44 AM – January 10, 2025

Fairview 1.9 ENE – 4.8 inches – 6:30 AM – January 11, 2025

2 ENE Fairview – 4.8 inches – 7:49 AM – January 11, 2025

1 NNW Monterey – 4.5 inches – 7:40 PM – January 10, 2025

4 NW Ashland City – 4.5 inches – 8:46 PM – January 10, 2025

1 SSW Dickson – 4.5 inches – 9:09 PM – January 10, 2025

Franklin 4.4 W – 4.5 inches – 4:50 AM – January 11, 2025

4 W Franklin – 4.5 inches – 7:51 AM – January 11, 2025

2 NNW Nashville – 4.5 inches – 9:34 AM – January 11, 2025

Beersheba Springs 2.1 ENE – 4.3 inches – 6:10 AM – January 11, 2025

2 ENE Beersheba Springs – 4.3 inches – 7:52 AM – January 11, 2025

5 WSW Forest Hills – 4.3 inches – 5:42 PM – January 10, 2025

5 SW Elkton – 4.0 inches – 10:09 AM – January 10, 2025

3 SSW Bon Aqua – 4.0 inches – 5:47 PM – January 10, 2025

1 N Gladeville – 4.0 inches – 8:15 PM – January 10, 2025

2 N Gladeville – 4.0 inches – 8:15 PM – January 10, 2025

2 E Berry Hill – 4.0 inches – 8:45 PM – January 10, 2025

1 E Antioch – 4.0 inches – 9:04 PM – January 10, 2025

5 NNW Auburntown – 4.0 inches – 9:22 PM – January 10, 2025

Fairview – 4.0 inches – 9:27 PM – January 10, 2025

1 W Fairview – 4.0 inches – 6:00 AM – January 11, 2025

2 WNW Fairview – 4.0 inches – 7:54 AM – January 11, 2025

1 E Linden – 4.0 inches – 8:31 AM – January 11, 2025

1 SE Portland – 4.0 inches – 8:44 AM – January 11, 2025

2 ESE Tullahoma – 4.0 inches – 9:36 AM – January 11, 2025

9 NNE Elkton – 4.0 inches – 6:35 PM – January 10, 2025

5 ESE Lawrenceburg – 4.0 inches – 10:37 AM – January 10, 2025

2 NNE Lobelville – 4.0 inches – 11:33 AM – January 10, 2025

1 SE Lebanon – 4.0 inches – 4:20 PM – January 10, 2025

Nashville Berry Fiel- 3.9 inches – 6:00 AM – January 11, 2025

3 SE Hermitage – 3.8 inches – 8:16 AM – January 11, 2025

Mount Juliet – 4.0 SE 3.5 inches – 6:38 AM – January 11, 2025

1 NW Lebanon – 3.5 inches – 7:38 AM – January 11, 2025

1 ENE Brentwood – 3.5 inches – 2:04 PM – January 10, 2025

1 W Dickson – 3.5 inches – 2:13 PM – January 10, 2025

5 SE Pegram – 3.4 inches – 7:40 AM – January 11, 2025

1 S Mount Juliet – 3.3 inches – 7:53 PM – January 10, 2025

2 SW Nolensville – 3.3 inches – 5:39 PM – January 10, 2025

4 S Gallatin – 3.3 inches – 5:56 PM – January 10, 2025

Nolensville 2.0 W – 3.1 inches – 5:30 AM – January 11, 2025

1 SSE Murfreesboro – 3.0 inches – 3:51 PM – January 10, 2025

6 SE Gladeville – 3.0 inches -7:20 PM – January 10, 2025

1 NNW Madison – 3.0 inches – 8:58 PM – January 10, 2025

3 NNE La Vergne – 3.0 inches – 9:02 PM – January 10, 2025

7 W Madison – 3.0 inches – 9:08 PM – January 10, 2025

9 S Murfreesboro – 3.0 inches – 8:22 AM – January 11, 2025

6 W Gallatin – 3.0 inches – 8:40 AM – January 11, 2025

1 ENE Fairview – 3.0 inches – 9:55 AM – January 11, 2025

Fairview – 3.0 inches – January 10, 2025

1 S Murfreesboro – 3.0 inches – 3:51 PM – January 10, 2025

1 NW Springfield – 3.0 inches – 6:05 PM – January 10, 2025

Note from NWS: Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

