How Much Snow Did Middle Tennessee Get?

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released its snowfall reports from the last few days.

Highest Snowfalls from January 14 – 15, 2024.

*Note from NWS: Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying

equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official

Cheatham County

1 WNW Kingston Springs – 8.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.10N/87.11W

Davidson County

3 NNE Belle Meade – 9.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.13N/86.84W

2 WNW Berry Hill – 8.9 inches – Lat/Lon 36.12N/86.80W

1 NE Oak Hill – 8.5 inches – Lat/Lon 36.09N/86.77W

2 ENE Antioch – 7.9 inches – Lat/Lon 36.08N/86.64W

Dickson County

3 NNE Dickson – 8.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.11N/87.36W

Maury County

7 SSE Spring Hill – 4.8 inches – Lat/Lon 35.64N/86.88W

Robertson County

1 NNW Springfield – 6.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.51N/86.89W

Rutherford County

5 S Murfreesboro – 6.9 inches – Lat/Lon 35.78N/86.40W

Sumner County

1 W Hendersonville – 8.1 inches – Lat/Lon 36.29N/86.62W

Williamson County

2 W Nolensville 5.5 – inches – Lat/Lon 35.94N/86.68W

Wilson County

1 NNE Green Hill – 8.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.25N/86.57W

5 SSE Gallatin – 8.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.30N/86.43W

1 WSW Gladeville – 7.5 inches – Lat/Lon 36.11N/86.42W

Stay in the Know: Live Weather Radar Here .