How Many TN Gas Stations Have Fuel Outages Right Now?

The effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to last Friday’s cyberattack are being felt in many southeastern states, including Tennessee.

GasBuddy is tracking the percent of gas stations with fuel outages.

*All data is crowdsourced from app users and may not reflect the most current information.

As of Wednesday, May 12, 4:23pm

TN – 19%

GA – 46%

AL – 8%

SC – 48%

NC – 69%

FL – 16%

VA – 52%

MD – 15%

MS – 6%

WV – 6%

KY – 3%

DC – 15%

NJ – 1%

DE – 3%

LA – 0%

TX – 0%

To help consumers find gas, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker, which you can access from GasBuddy’s free app. Read more about that here.

You can also check out this map from GasBuddy, which shows gas stations with fuel and power, those without power, those with limited fuel and those without fuel.

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday, May 12 at approximately 5 p.m. ET., per a statement.

“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements.

This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone. We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support.”