How Many TN Gas Stations Have Fuel Outages Right Now?

By
Andrea Hinds
-
line to get gas
photo by Steve Ludwig

The effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to last Friday’s cyberattack are being felt in many southeastern states, including Tennessee.

GasBuddy is tracking the percent of gas stations with fuel outages.

*All data is crowdsourced from app users and may not reflect the most current information.

As of Wednesday, May 12, 4:23pm 

TN – 19%

GA – 46%

AL – 8%

SC – 48%

NC – 69%

FL – 16%

VA – 52%

MD – 15%

MS – 6%

WV – 6%

KY – 3%

DC – 15%

NJ – 1%

DE – 3%

LA – 0%

TX – 0%

As of Wednesday, May 12 at 1:48pm

TN – 16%

GA – 43%

AL – 7%

SC – 43%

NC – 65%

FL – 11%

VA – 44%

MD – 11%

MS – 5%

WV – 4%

KY – 2%

DC – 10%

To help consumers find gas, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker, which you can access from GasBuddy’s free app. Read more about that here.

You can also check out this map from GasBuddy, which shows gas stations with fuel and power, those without power, those with limited fuel and those without fuel.

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday, May 12 at approximately 5 p.m. ET., per a statement.

“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements.

This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone. We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support.”

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

