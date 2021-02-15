How Long Will the Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain Last?

Middle Tennessee endured sleet, freezing rain and snow most of the day Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that today’s frozen precipitation is coming to an end from west to east. However, ice will still be a major concern. The Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until Tuesday morning at 6am for those east of I-65.

Light, mixed precipitation will still be possible with some additional snow and ice accumulations possible. Power outages and tree damage are likely, especially just west of the Plateau.

“Snow/sleet/freezing rain remain possible as this all winds down this evening. An end to the precipitation does not mark the end of hazardous road conditions. With temperatures in the single digits and teens overnight, anything that has accumulated today will freeze. This will continue to make travel tonight and Tuesday very difficult,” reports NWS.

Also, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 9 AM Tuesday. While all of Middle TN will experience frigid temps overnight, those in our western counties could see temps as low as -5 to -10 degrees, says NWS.

We’ve been focusing on the weather forecast through Tuesday as that was the time frame for the winter storm warning; however, NWS predicts we could see snow again Wednesday or Thursday.

Here’s a look at the daily forecast through Thursday.

Monday Night Forecast:

Snow showers and freezing rain before 9pm on Monday.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Forecast:

Scattered flurries before noon.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday Forecast

A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers before midnight, then rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Low around 30. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Forecast

Rain and snow showers, mainly before noon.

High near 37.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Send us your snow and ice pictures at [email protected]