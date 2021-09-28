How Long Does it Take to Build a Pool?

The weather is cooling off and you’re enjoying football and firepits. So why should you be contemplating building a pool? Actually, autumn into early winter are great times to consider adding a pool to your property. Sure, you won’t be able to use it right away. But when the weather turns warm, you’ll be ready.

How Long Will it Take to Build?

There are a lot of factors that go into how long it takes to build a pool. Some of them are within your control…and some are left to the whims of Mother Nature. Variables include:

What kind of pool are you building?

How large is it?

What’s the ground like where you’re building it?

Is the weather cooperating?

Are materials readily available?

How busy are pool builders?

Do you have the permits? Are there permit delays?

The actual build time can take from a few weeks to several months. The build process includes:

planning

excavating

installing the frame

plumbing and electrical

pouring the walls and floor

finishing features like tile and coping

landscaping

adding the pool deck

decorative lighting

clean-up

Whew! There’s a lot that goes into building the pool…and you haven’t even added the water yet!

When Should You Start Planning?

Now that you know how long the actual build takes, when should you start planning? Consider tacking a few weeks onto the build time for the consultation and back-and-forth in planning with the design experts who will evaluate your site, your vision and your budget. Once the design is solidified, permits must be pulled. By starting the planning process early, you’ll be able to take advantage of the off-season. Appointments are easier to get and crews are less likely to be booked far in advance.

Start Now

Maybe it seems odd to build a pool in the fall or winter. But once you calculate the length of time from planning to diving in, it doesn’t seem like such a far-fetched idea after all. When your neighbors are starting to plan next spring, then waiting for crews to become available, you’ll be relaxing in your backyard oasis.

Tennessee falls and winters are usually mild enough that much of the work can be done in the off-season so you’ll be finished when the weather turns warm. Contact the award-winning design experts at Peek Pools. Or call 615-866-8800 to schedule your consultation this fall.

