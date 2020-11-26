How Interior Design Professionals Decorate for the Holidays

To inspire you as you decorate for the holidays, Carpet One is sharing how three interior design professionals decorate for the holidays.
1Home by Kate O’Hara
O’Hara made the focus of the room not a tree but the mantel with organic elements of fruit and fresh greenery.
2Home by Erin Spain
In this look, Spain kept the design simple and focusing on three main colors of silver, yellow, and gold. Taking the less is more approach by focusing on the tree and a small vignette on top of the library card cabinet
3Home by Cynthia Soda
This look features blush tones with a eucalyptus garland along with mixed metals and touches of natural rustic elements.
