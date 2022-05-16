How Does Tennessee Rank as a Work from Home State?

As 20% of all professional jobs are now remote, the personal-finance website WalletHub released last month, a report on the Best States for Working from Home.

Tennessee took an overall ranking of 11th place, the work environment ranked 19th and the living environment placed 2nd.

Here are the key components the study considered when ranking each state.

To identify which states are most conducive to working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics from the work environment, internet access, living environment, and square footage per average person in a household, and more.

They also considered factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state. Together, these metrics show how feasible working from home is in terms of cost, comfort, and safety.

Below are the top ten best states for working at home, according to WalletHub.