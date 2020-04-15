At Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, our goal is to get you in the game or out on the field as soon as possible with high-quality gear that won’t break the bank. While sports, like the rest of life as we know, is temporarily on pause, we remain open (with significant modifications to our operation) to continue serving you.

Check out our page to learn more about how we’re serving customers during COVID-19 with options such as:

Curbside pickup

FaceTime shopping

Cash at the Curb (for sellers!)

We take pride in our ability to provide great value on resale sports equipment, and our wide selection has made us a go-to store for many in the Brentwood/Franklin/Nashville area. Here are three things to know about how we work and what you can expect when you do buy or sell at Play It Again Sports.

1. How We Work

Our process is really quite simple: bring in the gear you no longer use and we’ll pay you on the spot. The gear is then resold to someone who can make good use of it. You can even trade in gear that you don’t use anymore and get something brand new for it. Our process doesn’t take long, usually between 10 and 15 minutes. We buy sports gear year round, so you don’t have to worry about selling in the wrong season.

The gently used sports gear we buy must meet our criteria to ensure all our customers have an amazing selection of products! Our collection features new and old items, and we’re confident that we can satisfy all our customers with great deals and budget-friendly pricing. We’re always looking to connect more people with the joy of sports. Not using a piece of equipment anymore? Bring it in!

2. What We Buy

If you have gently used sports and fitness gear… well, there’s a good chance we’re interested in it. If you have heavy items or a lot of items you’re looking to sell, please notify us in advance so we can make preparations. (Check out our contact page for more information.)

Our prices are typically based on brand, condition, and item demand. We’ll resell your items for 40% to 60% of what they could fetch today, and this means you’ll be offered between 30% to 50% for your items, again depending on the factors above. We buy athletic footwear, performance apparel, and winter outerwear, in addition to gear. We prefer athletic apparel and footwear that is gently used, in excellent condition, and free of stains.

3. What to Expect

When you come to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, you can expect a first-rate experience at this sporting goods store. Our professionals are fair, friendly, and knowledgeable. Whether you’re an amateur just starting out or an expert who’s looking to try something new, we have the resale sports equipment and new products you need! Come see us today! (Please note, we currently offer FaceTime shopping, curbside pickup, and cash at the curb for those who would like to sell!)

About Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood offers new and gently used sports and fitness equipment. Bring in your quality used gear and get cash on the spot, or get in store credit to use towards your next purchase! Learn more at playitagainsports.com/locations/brentwood-tn.

They are located at 1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350, Brentwood, TN 37027 (in the Barnes and Noble Shopping Center). Reach them at 615-661-1107.

Regular Store Hours: Monday – Friday 10AM – 7PM, Saturday 10AM – 6PM & Sunday 12 – 5PM

